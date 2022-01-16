Heads of Kuwait’s top three authorities meet

KUWAIT: In line with an assignment by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, heads of the top three authorities held a meeting at Bayan Palace yesterday. The session grouped National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and Head of the Supreme Judicial Council and Head of the Court of Cassation Justice Ahmad Musaed Al-Ajeel.

Earlier yesterday, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem. His Highness then received His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. His Highness the Crown Prince also received Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah. — KUNA