Health Minister addresses nurses’ concerns

KUWAIT: Dr Khaled Al-Saeed, Health Minister, discussed the issues of nurses and their needs, during a meeting with a delegation from the Kuwait Nursing Association, which included joint cooperation to create a motivating environment to attract Kuwaitis to the profession, improvement of the quality of nursing services, regulation of the required academic formalities as well as the opening of the academies of higher studies in nursing sciences to educate Kuwaiti cadres. The minister said that a study was also being conducted, to place the nursing program under the Kuwait Medical Specialties Institute, in order to regulate the promotion system in the field.