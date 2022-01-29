Health minister discusses hospitals’ readiness amid COVID cases’ spike

KUWAIT: Minister of Health Dr Khaled Al-Saeed discussed with the COVID-19 team yesterday the capacity and readiness of hospitals in case the number of patients in COVID-19 wards and ICUs continues to grow, after Kuwait registered unprecedented numbers of daily coronavirus cases. This came in a statement by the minister after his meeting with the team, in the presence of Undersecretary Dr Mostafa Redha, in light of the rise in occupation at hospitals and the worrying numbers of deaths in some countries in the region. The meeting comes within the framework of the periodical follow up of the epidemical situation and readiness of the country’s health facilities, he said. The minister lauded all sincere efforts and efficiencies of all health staff that are putting the country’s health security, and the safety of nationals and expats ahead of anything else.

Kuwait reported 5,808 new COVID-19 cases yesterday in addition to two deaths and 5,547 recoveries. Meanwhile, the number of patients in ICUs dropped from 88 on Friday to 84 on Saturday. The number of patients hospitalized on the other hand increased from 414 to 469, while total active cases rose from 50,172 to 50,431. The percentage of daily new cases to new tests dropped from 19.3 percent to 16.6 percent, while the percentage of recovery remained almost unchanged at 90.1 percent, according to the health ministry’s bulletin. Some 31,198 swab tests were conducted over the same period, out of a total of 6,853,435 so far, the ministry added. The new figures bring total cases to 534,062, total deaths to 2,494 and total recoveries to 481,137. Kuwait has reported 12,721 new cases over the weekend as the country announced 6,913 new cases on Friday; the highest number of daily record since the start of the pandemic. Health authorities also reported two deaths and 5,674 recoveries on Friday. —KUNA