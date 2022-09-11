Health Minister inaugurates new health center

KUWAIT: The health minister, Khaled Al-Saeed has opened a medical center in West Abdullah Mubarak, “All Kuwaiti patients from Al-Adan hospital and Mubarak Al-Kabeer hospital will now be transferred to Jaber Hospital in South Surra,” Al-Saeed said during the opening ceremony.

Meanwhile, with reference to the opening of more medical centers in Abu Futaira and Sabah Al-Ahmad city, the minister said, “We are at a post pandemic stage right now, after which the Health Ministry will focus on constructing and developing the medical system in the country” adding that “further developmental plans are already underway in places such as Al-Sabah, Al-Adan and Al Farwaniya hospitals.”