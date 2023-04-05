Health Minister, Indian ambassador discuss ties

KUWAIT: Minister of Health Dr Ahmad Al-Awadhi received Indian Ambassador Dr Adarsh Swaika in his office on Wednesday. The Ambassador thanked the Minister for the excellent cooperation between India and Kuwait during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also highlighted greater opportunities for cooperation in the medical sector, including tie-up between private hospitals, availability of Indian medicines in Kuwait, medical tourism to India, and issues pertaining to Indian doctors, paramedics and nurses in Kuwait.
Related Articles
Multiple injuries in Fintas fight
14/02/2016
Amir urges closer Assembly-govt cooperation
03/04/2016
MP tours DHAMAN Hospital in Ahmadi
25/10/2022
Check AlsoClose