Health Minister, Indian ambassador discuss ties

KUWAIT: Minister of Health Dr Ahmad Al-Awadhi received Indian Ambassador Dr Adarsh Swaika in his office on Wednesday. The Ambassador thanked the Minister for the excellent cooperation between India and Kuwait during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also highlighted greater opportunities for cooperation in the medical sector, including tie-up between private hospitals, availability of Indian medicines in Kuwait, medical tourism to India, and issues pertaining to Indian doctors, paramedics and nurses in Kuwait.