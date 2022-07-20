Health Minister inspects Mubarak Al-Kabeer Hospital

KUWAIT: Health Minister Dr Khaled Al-Saeed made a surprise visit to Mubarak Al-Kabeer Hospital, accompanied by Hawally Health Zone Director Dr Bader Al-Enezi, Hospital Director Dr Mahdi Al-Fadhli and Head of the Medical Group at the Hospital Dr Moudhi Al-Mutairi. The minister was briefed on services presented at the hospital and challenges doctors are facing and discussed with them practical solutions to overcome the challenges.

The Minister of Health inspected the hospital’s central pharmacy and checked means of coordination with the central medical stores and its stock of medicine and medical supplies, the ministry said in a statement. Dr Saeed also inspected the emergency department and its readiness, and listened to explanation on providing quick response and instant care for life threatening cases. Furthermore, he visited the intensive care units and checked the strict rules implemented there, as well as the responsibilities of the medical teams.