Health minister meets doctors, discusses parity issues

KUWAIT: Dr Khaled Al-Saeed, Health Minister and Undersecretary, Dr Mustafa Redha, met with several doctors to address their demands regarding the equivalency of the board and its parity with a Postgraduate degree in their respective fields, as there were several doctors who were negatively affected and wished to see a decision taken in this regard.

The minister responded by saying that the issue was discussed at the respective technical committees and that there were plans to approve the equivalency based on a further study and recommendations.