Health Minister meets medical training officials

KUWAIT: Health Minister Dr Khalid Al-Saeed, met representatives of training programs at Kuwait Institute for Medical Specialization (KIMS), to discuss several administrative issues including the difficulties faced by staff in hospitals and specialized centers in the country. Dr Al-Saeed said.

“Training programs are the pillars of health care and this meeting is held to listen to the issues you face and to propose solutions,” adding that “the ministry would study them and work towards improving the health service in the country.” The minister also said that it was important to have national competencies in the emergency medical wings, with equal attention being paid for the general wards as well.