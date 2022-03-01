Health Minister tours Al-Sabah Medical Zone

KUWAIT: Minister of Health Dr Khaled Al-Saeed visited several health facilities in Al-Sabah Specialized Medical Zone to check on the conditions of services and work scheme. The minister’s tour included visiting NBK Children’s Hospital, Kuwait Cancer Control Center and Badriya Al-Ahmad center. He was also accompanied by the ministry’s Undersecretary Dr Mustafa Redha and head of the district Dr Abdullatif Al-Sahli. Minister Saeed met with several patients and learned about their conditions and their level of satisfaction on the medical services they receive. — KUNA