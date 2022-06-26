Health Ministry inaugurates expat testing center in Mishref

KUWAIT: Health Minister Dr Khaled Al-Saeed launched the fifth Expatriates Examination Center at Kuwait International Fairgrounds in Mishref on Sunday. The center, the fifth of its kind in Kuwait, has a daily capacity of 1,000 cases. Dr Saeed toured the site to inspect work following the operational opening of the center as well as the organizational mechanisms that are followed. He said the opening of the new center is part of the ministry’s continued efforts to reduce pressure on other centers.

Meanwhile, Director of Public Health Dr Mohammad Al-Suaidan said the center has 10 registration stations and a waiting area for 500 persons. It also has four x-ray rooms and 20 blood testing clinics, he added. He said the center is manned by 160 individuals including doctors, nurses, x-ray technicians and administrators. The center operates 12 hours per day, he further noted.