Health Ministry launches obesity risks awareness campaign

KUWAIT: The Central Administration for Primary Health Care at Kuwait’s Health Ministry organized a campaign to bring awareness about obesity risks. The event came amid a rise in obesity rates around the world, the administration’s Director Dr Dina Al-Dhubaib said. The campaign continues for five weeks in 25 primary care centers where body mass index, blood sugar level and the hemoglobin A1C tests will be carried out, she said.

“The campaign aims at spreading awareness about the risks of obesity and means of preventing it,” she said. The function is held in cooperation with the diabetics care committee for combating non infectious diseases and early cancer detection program.