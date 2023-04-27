Healthier alternatives can reduce chocolate cravings: Expert

By Ghadeer Ghloum

KUWAIT: Chocolate is known to improve people’s mood as it contains cocoa that enhances serotonin production in one’s brain. This makes it one of the most craved foods due to the feeling that comes with eating chocolate. Many people tend to crave chocolate in times of stress, discomfort, hunger, etc. However, such a craving may become an addiction as soon as one starts consuming chocolate more often despite being aware of its consequences on their health due to excessive sugar intake.

After reaching this level of intense craving of chocolate, people may find it difficult to control their consumption, which results in badly affecting the consumer both emotionally and physically, as it raises the feeling of guilt, in addition to putting the consumer at risk of obesity and other illnesses. Kuwait Times interviewed nutritionist Dr Manal Dashti, who said: “Any addiction can be avoided if we practice eating mindfully and be aware of the food one is about to consume. It is also helpful to listen to the body’s natural signals of hunger and satiety.”

According to Dashti, craving for chocolate might be simply because a person is hungry. Therefore, she recommends filling up on something else that is high in protein and fiber to subside one’s craving for chocolate. “One important factor is planning balanced meals throughout the day, keeping in mind the amount of protein is 25-30 percent of every main meal. Eating high fiber food and good fats will help keep hunger level low and avoid snacking on large amounts of chocolate in between meals,” she said.

In case of feeling hungry, one should avoid filling themselves up with chocolates as it does not keep one full for long periods. She added it will also help to look for healthy alternatives such as dark, low-sugar or organic chocolate. Dr Dashti said finding healthier alternatives can help reduce chocolate cravings and lower its disadvantages.

Moreover, Dashti shed light on the role people’s lifestyle and way of grocery shopping impacts their craving for chocolate. “Another way is to reduce the amount of chocolate being purchased from grocery stores. Keeping chocolates available in your sight may enhance your craving for it,” she said. Therefore, Dr Dashti recommends watching oneself while grocery shopping and limiting the amount of chocolate that is brought at home.