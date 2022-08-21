Hearing-impaired woman overcomes disability with her art and talent

By Faten Omar

KUWAIT: Disability is never a barrier to creativity. Noha Al-Roumi, a deaf fashion designer, illustrator and artist, uses her talent and skills to show the world that people with disabilities can shine and be the star in their own stories. Her passion for art and fashion design as a child motivated her to embark on her art journey and inspire her followers. Kuwait Times spoke with Roumi, who in 2016 started sharing on social media her lifestyle, fashion and daily struggles as a young Kuwaiti lady. Some excerpts.

Kuwait Times: What was the driver behind creating your Instagram account (Noha inspiration)?

Roumi: I wanted to express my emotions or situations I have been through by drawing them. The account started as a medium to express myself to my friends and family and not only keep it to myself. It quickly expanded to sharing my daily style or outfit of the day, cooking and vlogging, along with showcasing daily bits of situations that I go through as a woman and a person with a hearing disability.

KT: You describe yourself as an illustrator and a lifestyle blogger. What was your experience of the education system and how did it lead you into blogging?

Roumi: Blogging and social media started as a medium to share my art and my style with the world, and the education system is not correlated to the talent in art and style acquired while growing up.

KT: You have been deaf from birth. How was your childhood?

Roumi: Yes, I have been deaf since birth, and my family found this out by surprise when my siblings were playing and I was not bothered by the loud noises. I was a shy, quiet girl, but sly (as described by my sister)!

KT: What struggles and challenges do you face? How do you communicate with people?

Roumi: Miscommunication. I always require someone else to help in translating or explaining something to me and vice versa, in addition to going to gatherings or outings with friends and not being able to be involved in their conversations.

KT: Do you think Kuwaiti society knows how to deal with deaf people?

Roumi: Everyone, not only in Kuwait, is now more aware and more considerate about any person with disabilities — people are helpful. However, you meet some individuals who don’t have the patience or think that you should not have any advantage over them because of your disability.

KT: How is being deaf tied to your artwork and the various ways you explore?

Roumi: Being deaf in my opinion is a blessing in disguise; it has heightened my other senses, in addition to being more detail-oriented and seeing things from another angle. What I mean by that is that sometimes I incorporate details in my art that others might disregard or overlook.

KT: If you had to choose one great thing that being deaf offers, what would it be?

Roumi: Not being able to hear loud/annoying sounds, in addition to not hearing people who badmouth you in any way.

KT: How can the social and cultural offerings for deaf children and young people be improved?

Roumi: By offering translation services, or making sure that people who know or understand sign language are available at all service centers. Thankfully there are a lot of companies and applications that are aware and understand the value of this service and offer it.

KT: What is next for you?

Roumi: Raising awareness in my community, whether for hearing-impaired individuals or any person with a disability, in addition to expanding my current scope of artistic outlets, whether it is my fashion label, my ‘Noha inspiration’ account or my paintings.

KT: What advice would you give to any deaf children or young people who are looking to find more artistic platforms?

Roumi: Explore it and never feel the disability is hindering you. If you have the passion and the willpower, you will conquer it.

KT: What is your message to society?

Roumi: Be kind.