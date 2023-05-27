Heart Foundation launches 6-month awareness campaign

By Abdellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: Kuwait Heart Foundation has launched a major awareness campaign using audio-visuals and social media platforms in cooperation with a major company that specializes in information technology. The foundation’s Secretary General Dr Rashid Al-Owayesh, said the campaign started in April under the theme “My Heart” and will last for six months. It is divided into three stages, with each slotted to take two months.

The first stage will be a teaser campaign for “My Heart”, while the second will be the detailed one, during which there will be interviews with seven specialized doctors in heart disease. These interviews will be shown on a local TV station and all social media platforms. The third stage will end on World Heart Day, which falls on September 29.

Owayesh said the foundation aims to reduce the number of deaths resulting from heart disease by encouraging periodic testing for the early detection of heart diseases. Throughout its 40 years of existence (established in 1982), the foundation has recorded many achievements, including raising awareness about heart diseases, smoking, obesity, excess weight, unhealthy diets and physical lethargy (inactivity). He said the foundation is proud of its patriotic social role in supporting medical research in the field of heart diseases and prevention, in addition to supporting researchers in conducting studies and attending international conferences.