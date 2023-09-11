Heritage Jewelry exhibition showcases antique items

KUWAIT: Jewelry, since ancient times, has been either used for decoration, showing one’s status, or displaying certain beliefs. In this regard, jewelry dating back to the Stone, Bronze, and Hellenistic ages is put on display at the heritage jewelry exhibition in the Avenues Mall.

A number of traditional charms, metals, and gemstones were used in the manufacturing of the displayed pieces, giving them elegance and value. The exhibition is organized by the Department of Antiquities and Museums at the Kuwait National Council for Culture, Arts, and Letters (KNCCL) as part of the 15th Cultural Summer Festival (Saifi-15). – KUNA