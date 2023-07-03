High prices burden some during Eid

By Faten Omar

KUWAIT: Many people marked Eid al-Adha last week with the traditional sacrifice of sheep and other Eid expenses, despite the burden of day-to-day needs that are weighing heavy on the shoulders of breadwinners. Citizens and residents told Kuwait Times that the expenses of celebrating Eid Al-Adha can vary depending on the size of the animal being sacrificed, clothes and Eid visits, in addition to eidiya (cash gifts) and personal preferences. Due to higher demand, prices of sacrificial sheep increased during Eid. According to Talal Al-Fadhli, one sheep cost him KD 150.

“You also have the expense of skinning and cutting the meat of KD 10 per sheep. There are some customs and traditions after slaughtering the sheep, which is inviting relatives and neighbors for lunch or dinner. Cooking lamb in restaurants during the feast days reaches KD 40 to KD 50, while on regular days it costs KD 25, in addition to the costs of drinks and sweets,” he said. “Some of my family members prefer to slaughter outside Kuwait in poor countries due to lower prices.

The price of sheep in Kuwait is 3-4 times the price abroad, as it costs KD 30 to KD 70 abroad, while in Kuwait prices range from KD 150 to KD 180, in addition to KD 10 to slaughter it,” he noted. Fadhli explained the Eid Al-Adha budget this year was higher due to it coinciding with the graduation of university and school students. “There was an extra burden of giving gifts to graduates and eidiya to children, between KD 1 to KD 5 and more depending on their age.”

Apart from the cost of the sacrificial animal, others spent on buying new clothes for the occasion, preparing special meals, giving gifts to family and friends and participating in community events and charitable activities. Hani Khedir said Eid clothes for his family of four exceeded KD 250. “The joy of Eid is the joy of my children with new clothes. This Eid, KD 250 was spent on my wife and two children. These prices are considered average due to the high prices in the market during the festive period,” he said.

Khedir revealed he also spent KD 300 on eidiya for his children and wife, and KD 100 on entertainment during Eid. Meanwhile, Zeyad Shaddad said his family only bought the bare necessities. “Along with the cost of the sheep of KD 130, we only spent on basic needs to receive our guests due to obligations we have toward our children. As for Eid clothing, I spent KD 60 on my son’s clothes, as there were a lot of sales at clothing shops. We also avoided popular brands,” he said.