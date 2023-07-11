Higher Education prepares students for scholarships

KUWAIT: Under the patronage of Minister of Education Dr Hamad Al-Adwani, the Ministry of Higher Education held awareness lectures for students admitted to the annual scholarship plan for the year 2024/2023. The lectures were held in the presence of Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Higher Education Lamia Al-Melhem. They were held on Monday July 10 and Tuesday July 11, at the Kuwait University Conference Hall in Al-Shadadiya campus over three periods distributed according to the country the students will be studying in.

Undersecretary Al-Melhem thanked the minister and everyone who contributed to the success of the event. She added that she was happy to meet the distinguished students who got accepted into the scholarship program. “Based on the implementation of the directives of the political leadership and the minister’s keenness on investing in human capital and raising the efficiency of our human resources, work has been done to send our children today to universities with international rankings to benefit from modern disciplines,” she added.

During the lectures, several ministry officials explained issues that students need to be aware of before going abroad to study. Some of the officials include Assistant Undersecretary for Missions and Equivalencies Affairs Wafaa Al-Sarraf, Observer of Foreign Missions Nusseibeh Al-Nisf, Head of the Department of Missions of the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland Noura Al-Enezi, Head of the Department of Missions of the Arab Countries, Shuaa Al-Salem, Head of the Department of the United States of America and Canada Balqees Al-Bahar and Head of the Department of European countries, Australia and New Zealand Farah Al-Jadi.

The topics they talked about covered completing post-admission documents, the visa process, taking the IELTS and TOEFL, steps to withdraw from the annual scholarship plan, conditions for changing the specialization or mission headquarters, definition of financial guarantee and its objective, and the language year required for some students before beginning their studies.