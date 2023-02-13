Hospital workshop helps patients with obesity

By Abdellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: The Amiri hospital held a four-day workshop on advanced constructive obesity surgeries. The workshop was in coordination with the specialized obesity clinic and medical and allied departments, such as: anesthesia, internal medicine, endocrinology, obesity, respiratory, psychology, nutrition, physiotherapy, pharmacy and others, who selected and prepared patients for the workshop.

Consultant General and Bariatric Surgeon Dr Asmaa Al-Rashid said the first day started with meeting of the various specialties to discuss the patients’ cases and select the suitable treatment plans, then doctors went on rounds to discuss treatment plans with the patients. The team began performing surgeries on the second day, Rashid said, and continued until the fourth day. The workshop also included lectures by professor Mathew Crowe and Dr Georgio Baretta. The workshop program included live CC for doctors to see and discuss procedures for medical education.

She said the workshop was highly successful in having treatment plans for patients, as well as carrying out the necessary surgeries. She added that obesity is the modern era’s disease which must be fought by raising awareness and using medical means.

Consultant of General Surgery Dr Saud Al-Subaie said 22 cases were discussed and treated, with and without surgical intervention, using advanced modern equipment. Rashid and Subaie said the Amiri Hospital is aiming at developing a medical team and national competencies through such workshops. Both thanked workshop organizers, head of surgery department, allied departments and Amiri Hospital administration as well as health ministry for facilitating the workshop’s success.