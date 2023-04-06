Hot weather predicted

KUWAIT: The Meteorological Department predicted that the weather will be hot during the day and moderate-to-cold at night with chances of scattered light rains and thunderstorms in the evening. The weather forecast controller at the Meteorological Department, Abdulaziz Al-Qarawi, told the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that the country is affected by a shallow air thermal that causes a rise in temperatures. He stated that the weather will be inclined to heat with winds in fluctuating direction – turning to the southeast light to moderate speed – between 8 to 30 kilometers per hour.

The forecast is between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius and the sea will have light to moderate waves between 1 and 3 feet. He added that the weather at night will be moderate-to-cold and partly cloudy. The south-east winds will turn to the north-west with light to moderate speed and active at intervals between 10 and 40 kilometers per hour.

On Saturday, the weather is expected to be hot and partly cloudy and the windy from north-west, ranging between 06 and 25 kilometers per hour. The expected maximum temperatures are between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius and the sea will be light to moderate waves and a height of between 1 and 3 feet. Saturday night will be moderate to cold and the expected minimum temperature will between 18 and 20 degrees Celsius. – KUNA