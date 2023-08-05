How scorching heat affects your body

By Abdellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: “Hot weather is good because you get more sunlight. When your body is exposed to more sunlight, it produces more vitamin D. Higher vitamin D levels directly correlate to a lower risk of cancer, higher energy levels, stronger bones and many more tangible benefits for your body”. This was a statement on a website, but I could not find out who wrote it.

It drew my attention to something I was not thinking about, because when the weather is hot, we naturally resort to whatever cools us and stay away from sunlight almost all day long. Of course, we must be very careful in extreme heat to avoid sunstroke, burns, etc, but we still need some sunlight for a healthy life. Among the things you will gain from spending time in the sun is that you will be in a better mood. “Sunlight signals the body to produce more of the hormone serotonin.

Serotonin is not only important for regulating body temperature, sleep and appetite, but also your mood,” the statement said. Talking about “good mood” may be in a reasonable moderate weather, not in temperatures of over 55 degrees Celsius! It said that you are probably more active when your mood is good. Maybe in theory, because I see some people barely moving and in some cases dragging themselves because of the heat. A great benefit of hot weather is that “you become more alert and it improves your memory”.

Is this not what we all want? Melatonin is the body’s sleep hormone, and with little sunlight, your body produces more melatonin, which makes you feel tired. However, when the sun rises, your melatonin levels decrease, making you feel energetic and alert. Warm weather also lowers your blood pressure. Is this not what we need? I need it for sure! Cold weather constricts the blood vessels and makes it harder for your heart to pump blood. Warm weather does the opposite. It opens blood vessels and thus reduces the strain on the heart.

Yes, let us benefit from sunlight and avoid getting burned by taking precautions to keep the harmful part of it away. I am sure many are aware of things to do in extremely hot conditions, and this is just a reminder — keep enough water close to you and drink plenty to help your body maintain homeostasis. It is advised to avoid being under the sun from around 10 am to 3 pm to avoid burns.

By the way, I saw another statement that said spicy foods actually help you cool down. “Spicy food increases your blood circulation, which in turn gets you sweaty. And as we know, sweating cools you down when the sweat cools down.” Weird but true. So, my dear friends, take heart; all is good, and no matter how scorching the heat is, the cup is always 2/3 full! May Allah bless you all!

