How some youth find ways to spend fun summers in Kuwait

By Munirah Al-Fayez

KUWAIT: It is highly likely that many people in Kuwait have heard the refrain that “there is nothing to do in Kuwait”, especially in the summertime, when children, teenagers and young adults are out of school and other educational institutions. As summer starts, parents who are not planning on going abroad to spend their summer vacation are having some worries about what activities to do during the long hot days. Kuwait Times spoke to three young adults who have spent multiple summers in Kuwait to ask them about how they usually spend their summers and if they believe Kuwait is as boring as it is made out to be.

According to Bader Al-Fayez, a 20-year-old Kuwaiti man, spending the entire summer in Kuwait is not boring. He likes to spend this stress-free time with friends and family. Bader also enjoys practicing one of his favorite hobbies, which is trying out different kinds of coffees and discovering new cafes in Kuwait. He enjoys rating them on their quality of coffee, pastries, interior design and seating and price over quality ratio. Bader recommends people who are going to spend their entire summer in Kuwait to go to one of Kuwait’s many malls with family and friends and try out new cafes and restaurants and shopping at stores they have never been to before.

When asked about activities he believes he and people in his age group like to do, Bader expressed an interest in group sports like football and group activities like going to the cinema with friends and family. Also, he believes that many people in his age group share his hobby of trying new and trending cafes in Kuwait. Bader said it would be good if there were more fun events and activities for him and people of his age. He added that if anyone feels bored in Kuwait, they should probably do something like book a few nights at a hotel or a chalet for a change of scenery or book a dinner reservation at an experience-oriented restaurant they have never been to before.

Summer in Kuwait could be one of your most memorable periods if it is spent with the right people. This is what Renad Al-Habishi, an 18-year-old Kuwaiti girl who just graduated from high school, believes. Renad said she usually spends her summer vacation doing hobbies she normally does not have time to do during the academic year. In addition, she likes to go to the beach, chalets, malls and cafes. She said that for her, and most people her age, concerts, art exhibitions and museums are highly enjoyable experiences.

Renad added that markets and second-hand shopping is an extremely popular activity in her age group. It is something she and her friends enjoyed doing for a long time when they are abroad and she would love to see it done properly in Kuwait. She recommends people who feel bored in Kuwait to explore the country more and try things they have not tried before to get a new perspective. Dalal Al-Nusif, a 23-year-old Kuwaiti woman who just graduated from university, said Kuwait is not boring if people use their time wisely.

Dalal says that there are many summer camps and summer training courses in Kuwait during the summer for different age groups and all kinds of activities. She added she tends to enjoy her summer at the beach, summer camp, malls and arcades. In addition to these places, she recommends people go to water parks, skating rinks, cinema, museums, aquariums, scientific centers, bowling alleys, shopping and restaurants and cafes. Dalal advised people to try new things and discover new places through social media.

She added people need to be prepared and organized by making a schedule that includes the things they enjoy the most. In conclusion, it seems many young adults do not believe that Kuwait is a boring country during the summer. Contrary to popular belief, many have managed to find a way to enjoy their summers in Kuwait. Many young adults seem to enjoy trying out new things and discovering places they have never been to before. They also like spending time on the beach or at malls, especially with friends and family.