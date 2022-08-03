Huawei MateBook X Pro: The elegant, flagship laptop

KUWAIT: Current laptop designs are reliable, absolutely, but do they fully match up to the needs of global consumers? Laptops are central to the way we work and, increasingly, to the way we conduct our private lives, yet current offerings fail to take account of the growing appetite for choice and innovation. Ultimately, it is the ability to respond to current consumer trends and to break away from the standard mould which makes Huawei’s new MateBook X Pro so notable. Huawei has demonstrated a refreshing ability to move towards an authentic, and even original, brand identity.

This sleek and stylish laptop is a gamechanger that is why it was dubbed the Ultimate elegant high-performance flagship laptop. It features a 3.1K Huawei Real ColourFullView Display in a unique new body and the robust performance of the EvoTM certified 12th Gen Intel Core processor in addition to the futuristic Super Device features.

A display like no other

You experience the laptop primarily through its display. Huawei MateBook X Pro 14.2-inch OLED Huawei Real ColourFullView Display with 3.1K resolution is stunning in every sense of the word. It makes everything look a whole lot better and smoother with a high refresh rate of 90Hz. You can even count on this laptop for tasks that require the highest levels of color accuracy, like photo and video editing. The display is also super comfortable. On the Premium Edition, it uses a magnetically-controlled Nano Optical AR Layer to reduce reflections for greater clarity, even in bright environments. Also, it has received TÜV Rheinland low blue light (Hardware Solution) certification for its innovative luminous material that reduces the amount of blue light that is harmful to your eyes.

With its skin-soothing metallic body and unique matte surface offering a comfortable grip, Huawei MateBook X Pro sets a new standard for laptop aesthetics. The Premium Edition of the Huawei MateBook X Pro’s body is made of lightweight and durable magnesium alloy, which has undergone a Micro-arc Oxidation Coating process. This makes the laptop body durable, wear-resistant and environmentally friendly.

A huge leap in performance

It only gets better when you look under the hood. Powering it is the powerful 12th Gen Intel Core processor that is configurable up to Core i7-1260P. This new generation of processors has taken performance to the next level with an innovative hybrid architecture that gives you the best performance at maximum efficiency. Moreover, you can switch to the 30W Performance Mode when you need the extra boost by pressing the Fn + P key. This mode allows you to smoothly run multiple complex tasks at the same time. The Intel Iris Xe graphics card provides outstanding graphics processing performance, making complex graphics processing effortless and smooth. The laptop comes with 16 GB LPDDR5 5200 MHz dual-channel high-speed memory and supports up to 1 TB NVMe PCIe SSD.

In addition, the upgraded Super Turbo technology facilitates in-depth optimization at the system level for a quicker and smoother response. This contributes to a better experience, especially in video conferencing and heavy office scenarios.

Super device – One feature to rule them all

The Huawei MateBook X Pro take multi-device collaboration to a whole new level, thanks to Super Device features, bringing super productivity with a cohesive multi-device experience. It lets you effortlessly connect to other Huawei devices nearby and collaborate between them all. Simply place your Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2, mouse, keyboard, speakers and printers close to the Huawei MateBook X Pro, and the laptop will automatically discover them and provide a prompt for quick and easy pairing.

In addition, with smartphones like the newly launched Huawei Mate Xs 2 and tablets like the new Huawei MatePad Pro, it is even more useful. Once you have wirelessly connected your phone, you will see its UI (User Interface) appear on your laptop screen, so you can operate it as if your smartphone and laptop are one device. You can access and edit your files, use and manage up to three phone app windows simultaneously, take video or audio calls from your phone through your MateBook, and even use your mouse and keyboard to control your smartphone. Moreover, your tablet can be transformed into a drawing pad or second screen, with documents, images and more seamlessly shared between the two. The Huawei MateBook X Pro can also connect to a Huawei MateView monitor, so you can see your work on an even larger screen.