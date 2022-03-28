Huawei nova 9 SE, the ideal 108MP camera phone now available in Kuwait

KUWAIT: Huawei Consumer Business Group just announced the availability of the Huawei nova 9 SE, the latest member to its trendy Huawei nova 9 family. Dubbed as the ultimate 108MP Camera Phone with 66W SuperCharge, the latest addition boasts a variety of flagship-grade features, starting from the staggering 108MP High-Res Photography to the blazing fast 66W Huawei SuperCharge, remarkable design, creative vlog experience, and of course the visionary EMUI 12 features which will entice and intrigue consumers when tackling more than one task with multiple devices at once.

The HUAWEI nova 9 SE will be available in three shimmering colorways – Crystal Blue, Pearl White, and Midnight Black in Kuwait on 28-03-2022 with pre-orders starting at 21-03-2022 with the price of KWD 84.9 from Huawei’s online platforms as well as certified retailers. Customers who pre-order Huawei nova 9 SE will get free gifts worth KD 39! The gifts include: Huawei FreeLace, Gift Box, Petal One (free VIP subscription), and 1-year warranty (multi-country support). Customers who purchase Huawei nova 9 SE in retails will get Free gifts worth KD 34.1! The gifts include: Huawei FreeLace, Petal One (free VIP Subscription), and 1 year warranty (Multi-Country support).

Huawei nova 9 SE

The Huawei nova 9 SE is equipped with a 108MP AI Quad Camera system, which comprises a 108MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP Bokeh lens, and a 2MP macro lens. With more pixels, the 108MP ultra-high-definition main camera allows users to unleash their creativity. It also supports Super Night Shots, Low Light Shot, and AI Snapshot. It has a 1/1.52-inch large sensor equipped with stronger light capturing capabilities, the ability to respond better to night scenes and low-light shooting environments and capture more details.

Huawei nova 9 SE supports 66W Huawei SuperCharge, enabling it to reduce charge time to a minimal. It takes only 15 minutes to charge the smartphone up by 60 percent, or 36 minutes to fully charge it. Vouched for by the TUV Rheinland Safe Fast Charge Certification, Huawei nova 9 SE brings users a fast and safe charging experience.

In terms of aesthetics, the Huawei nova 9 SE has a stunning 6.78-inch Huawei FullView Display that supports the P3 color gamut, ensuring spectacular viewing experiences with smooth visuals, vivid colors and incredible details. Designed with respect to the same aesthetic standards set by its predecessor, the Huawei nova 9 SE features ultra-thin bezels measuring just 1.05mm thin each and ultra-thin body measuring only 7.94mm thin. What’s more, the nova Star Orbit Ring’s camera module offers a star-like glare refraction that accentuates the device’s refined style.

The Huawei nova 9 SE also comes with numerous creative vlog experiences. The smartphone supports Continuous Front/Rear Recording, which lets users seamlessly film from different perspectives and save footage as a single file. There is also Dual-View Video, which lets users use both the front and rear cameras to record two perspectives at once in a single video. Alternatively, they can also put shoot a zoomed shot and ultra-wide angle shot simultaneously. The HUAWEI nova 9 SE makes the video editing process simple thanks to Hybrid Video, Image Search, and One-Click Video Creation. What’s more, with the Petal Clip app, users can easily choose from a variety of video templates and themes before posting their vlogs to social media in no time.