HUAWEI nova Y90: The powerful star with massive display and the best phone

By Islam Al-Sharaa

KUWAIT: Today, most of our lives revolve around our smartphones. Be it for work, education, socialising, or entertainment, none of these will be easy without a proper smartphone. So when it comes to getting a new smartphone, most of us usually start by fixing a budget, and when you don’t want to break the bank, it mostly comes down to picking the best entry-level phone that boasts the most features. Huawei has set the bar really high when it comes to smartphones of all budgets: from premium flagships to entry-level ones, there’s a Huawei smartphone for everyone!

Huawei also made it possible for most users to access flagship-level features on entry-level models. And their latest entry-level smartphone HUAWEI nova Y90, does not disappoint. Because of the growing reliance on smartphones, everyone deserves to have a great smartphone without breaking the bank. Fortunately, Huawei has answered the demand for a high-quality entry-level smartphone with the HUAWEI nova Y90. So here is why we think it is the best phone you can get today in Kuwait under KWD 60.900.

Enjoy a large, vibrant display

Don’t let a small display limit what you can do with a smartphone. A large display opens up a world of possibilities. HUAWEI nova Y90 features a 6.7-inch HUAWEI Edgeless FullView Display that supports up to 90 Hz display refresh rate and 270 Hz touch sampling rate for a smooth user experience. Whether you want to read, watch movies, or play games on the phone, this display has got you covered. With ultra-narrow 1.05mm bezels surrounding the display and a staggering 94% screen-to-body ratio, the phone gives you the ultimate visual experience. To further enhance the experience, HUAWEI nova Y90’s screen supports features such as smooth screen dimming control, eye comfort mode, and e-book mode.

Charge it up fast with 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge

Sometimes a low battery notification might stand in the way of fun. But with HUAWEI nova Y90, filling up your battery is a matter of minutes with the 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge, which is also stable and safe. It lets you enjoy 2.3 hours of gaming by plugging in the phone for just 10 minutes. Additionally, the phone has a battery health assistant function to intelligently detect the battery health status and remind the user to take action in time. It also has implemented eight layers of fast charging protection, thirteen layers of charging protection, and a layer of USB port overheating protection, making charging fast, smart and safe.

A massive 5000mAh battery

Long battery life is always a good feature. Thankfully, HUAWEI nova Y90 inherits the long-lasting battery life of the HUAWEI nova Y series, equipped with a 5000mAh (typical value) large battery to satisfy all-day heavy use. Whether it’s travelling, watching dramas at home or playing games, HUAWEI nova Y90 provides a long-lasting battery life. So, stop worrying about the battery and enjoy your favourite dramas and games.

More space for your movies and games

With 128GB storage onboard, you can easily store up to 170 episodes of drama series, 12000 high-quality songs and over 60 HD movies on HUAWEI nova Y90. The phone can now easily store your favourite apps, games or anything that you need for work and study.

Express yourself with 50MP AI Triple Camera

It’s time to up your social media game with the powerful performance of HUAWEI nova Y90 High-Res 50MP Main Camera. To help you explore your creativity, it also has a 2MP Depth Camera and a 2MP Macro Camera. Also, you don’t have to let your beautiful moments pass by at night time without snapping a picture, thinking that there isn’t enough light. HUAWEI nova Y90 gives you outstanding night shooting capabilities thanks to its 50MP Main Camera. The Super Night Mode function captures night shots that are bright and clear, delivering higher image quality with more details captured.

Meanwhile, the HUAWEI nova Y90 features an AI Snapshot function, which can intelligently analyse the scene and perceive the amplitude of moving subjects and objects in front of the camera in real-time. The advanced algorithm adaptively adjusts the shutter speed and captures fast motion shots instantly. For all the aspiring vloggers out there, HUAWEI nova Y90 supports Continuous Front/Rear Recording for a seamless switch between the front and rear cameras. It also comes with a wide variety of built-in video templates to enable one-click video creation.

Also, the trusted, innovative, user-friendly and secure AppGallery is available on the HUAWEI nova Y90, where users can easily navigate, explore, find and download a wide range of high-quality apps.