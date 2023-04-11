Huawei organizes Ramadan ‘Media Gathering 2023’

KUWAIT: Huawei, a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, successfully held the “Ramadan Media Gathering 2023” on Wednesday, 5th of April, 2023 at the luxurious Kubar Tents in Waldorf Astoria. The Ghabqa’s objective was to strengthen the ties between Huawei and the media and its partners. In addition, to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan with the media to show Huawei’s appreciation for their support while paving the way for greater understanding between them. With the presence of Paul Fanshibao, Director of Kuwait Device Office, Li Yiqi, the Marketing Director, and Humood Al-Shaheen, the Public Relations Manager from Huawei Kuwait Device Business Group.

From Huawei Kuwait Rep Office, Henry Ye, Director of Gulf North Public Relations, Di Xu, Director of Huawei Kuwait Public Relations, and Zhao Fang, who warmly welcomed the guests and wished them a blessed Ramadan and thanked them for their constant support. Countless valued guests arrived to Huawei’s Ghabqa that varies from press, media influencers, tv stations, public relations representatives from several government entities, and the distinguished guests from the Chinese embassy.

The hotel had this wonderful Ramadan-themed poolside area called Kubar Tent, that is filled with wonderful decorations and dimmed lights around the well-arranged buffet area. As the time passed by, it is made sure that the bond between Huawei and the media is stronger than ever. The event provided media practitioners with an opportunity to engage Huawei and get connected with peers and share ideas in a relaxed and informal setting. Huawei has been operating in Kuwait for over 20 years, Huawei not only continues to support Kuwait’s digital transformation in ICT infrastructure, talent ecosystem…, but also remains committed to supporting initiatives that promote community engagement and cultural exchange to build a better society.

At the same time, Huawei took the initiative to listen to their customers reviews and feedbacks regarding their products and services. The guests at the Ghabqa found that all mainstream apps like Google Maps, YouTube and Google Drive can be easily download from HUAWEI App Gallery. This was Huawei Kuwait’s first Media Ghabqa which the company had presented its sustainable and high-efficiency innovations to the public.

The main highlight of this year’s Ghabqa was the promotion of the much-awaited and SOLD-OUT HUAWEI Watch Buds in Kuwait, which was released on the 30th of March, 2023, and announced Huawei “In Kuwait, For Kuwait” social values stories to the media guests. Multiple unreleased products were showcased including other exciting upcoming devices like buds and smartphones! In terms of wearable tech, Huawei continued to garner the interest of the market with its health and fitness products, like the revolutionary HUAWEI Watch Buds, which set the high technological standard for design.