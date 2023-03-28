Huawei Watch Buds: The high-end 2-in-1 earbuds and smartwatch

KUWAIT: In today’s world, technology is advancing at a rapid pace, and wearable devices have become an essential part of our daily lives. With the ever-increasing demand for convenience, smartwatches and earbuds have gained immense popularity. However, Huawei has taken things a step further by designing a product that combines the two into one device – the Huawei Watch Buds.

This 2-in-1 device has taken the market by storm with its high-end watch and earbuds design, AI noise cancellation calls and high quality sound, all-day health management, comfortable wear and easy controls, professional exercises mode in addition to Bluetooth calling and we are excited to announce that it is our editor’s choice. In this article, we will explore the Huawei Watch Buds in detail and explain why it is the perfect device for anyone looking to simplify their life and get the best of both the smartwatch and earbuds worlds. Available from March 30 in Kuwait.

Watch and earbuds come into one

Huawei created the industry’s first smartwatch with a magnetic pop-up cover design, which hosts a pair of TWS earbuds within it. The Huawei Watch Buds adopts a highly cohesive structural design, using custom miniaturized precision components and advanced manufacturing processes bring a new and convenient experience. Huawei Watch Buds is housed in a refined steel case with improved hardness and corrosion-resistance. Through exquisite hand- and satin-polishing, the watch brings an elegant sheen that creates an aura of atmospheric beauty around the aesthetics.

With a vast high-definition display with a 1.43-inch, 466 x 466 resolution, Amoled high-definition color screen, it flawlessly complements the stainless-steel case, showing a new level of sophistication. The dazzling diamond-facet button with 710 Clous de Paris pattern present a unique metallic luster with delicate texture. It comes with a Full-grain leather strap made from top-layer calfskin, softly milled with exquisite textures and subtle luster adding an elegant and stylish touch.

AI noise cancellation

In terms of sound quality, The Hauwei Watch Buds earbuds are equipped with quad-magnetic full-Range Planar Diaphragm drove, enabling the small unit to deliver powerful, full-frequency and high-resolution audio, allowing users to listen to rich sound details. In addition, Huawei Watch Buds earbuds also support Triple Adaptive EQ. The sound is optimized in real time according to the differences in ear canal structure, wearing status and volume level, customizing the sound to achieve the best full-frequency listening experience for the users.

Other than listening to music, taking calls are another essential part of owning earbuds. The Huawei Watch Buds are small yet mighty – built with dual microphones with audio pickup and a bone conduction sensor. The two microphones can pick up both vocals and ambient sound while the bone conduction sensor accurately identifies sounds through reverberations in the user’s bones and absorbs their voice, distinguishing it clearly from ambient noises. This is then processed by a deep neural network call (DNN) noise reduction algorithm that effectively cancels noise and enhances vocals to deliver clear calls.

Comfortable to wear, easy to control

The unique 2-in-1 aspect of the Huawei Watch Buds does not simply put earbuds into the smartwatch. In addition to ensuring that both aspects are compatible, there is also the need to carefully polish the design to ensure overall comfort when in use. The earbuds come in a lightweight octagonal cylindrical design with dimensions of 21.8×10.3×10.3mm. The weight of each earbud is roughly 4g.

It is easy to wear and can be seamlessly placed back into the watch. With its cylindrical design, the earbuds provide a comfortable audio experience. At the same time, the earbuds adopt an in-ear design without any ear handles. Compared with traditional earbuds, the gravity centre of the Huawei Watch Buds earbuds is closer to the ear canal making it more stable and will not be accidentally knocked off, making it the perfect fit for daily use, and exercising.