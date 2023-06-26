Huge truck fire prompts calls for regulation

KUWAIT: First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah is calling for enforcing regulations to organize the movement of trucks at rush hour. The calls came after Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) managed to put out a fire that engulfed a truck on Al-Ghazali Road on Monday afternoon.

The Department of Public Relations and Media of the Kuwait Fire Force said the Central Operations Department directed fire brigades to the site upon receiving a report of the incident. Investigations revealed that the truck was laden with flammable materials, said KFF in a statement to KUNA. The blaze caused heavy traffic in the area, with some people reportedly stuck on the road for over an hour before getting to their destinations.

According to a statement posted on KFF social media accounts, Sheikh Talal has directed the Head of the Kuwait Fire Force, Lieutenant General Khaled Al-Mekrad, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Lieutenant General Anwar Al-Barjas, and all the concerned authorities in the country to work on regulating the movement of trucks transporting highly flammable materials during rush hour and issuing the necessary recommendations and decisions in this regard. The interior minister thanked fire brigades for their efforts and heroic deeds in fighting the fire and ensuring it doesn’t spread to other buildings.