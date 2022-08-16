Human remains ‘found in suitcases’ sold at New Zealand auction

Wellington: New Zealand police have begun a homicide investigation after human remains were allegedly found stashed in suitcases that were bought at an auction in the country’s largest city Auckland. An undisclosed number of remains are believed to have been stored in suitcases auctioned as part of storage unit sale, and brought home by an unsuspecting family after their winning bid. Residents at a home in South Auckland called police last Thursday after making the grisly discovery, police official Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua confirmed. Police do not believe the family were involved in the suspected homicide.