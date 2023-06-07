Humanitarian efforts paint positive picture of Kuwait

KUWAIT: Over the years, Kuwaiti humanitarian efforts painted a bright positive picture of the state to the outer world, stated Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) official, Khaled Al-Zaid. On sideline of Qatar Red Crescent Society celebration of world international humanitarian law day in capital city of Doha, Al-Zaid, head of the public relations and media department at KRCS told KUNA that Kuwaiti diplomacy, a source of soft power, sought to fortify humanitarian dimensions within its foreign policy.

He indicated that the name of Kuwait became synonymous with humanitarian charitable work, adding that a work paper titled “Media and Humanitarian Diplomacy” was discussed highlighting Kuwait’s role. Zaid mentioned that Kuwait’s efforts extended beyond the borders of Arab world to reach nations far and wide as it also joined numerous active and vital international organizations such as the World Food Program, World Health Organization, UNRWA and many others. KRCS caught on the importance of media in raising awareness regarding humanitarian situations early on, mentioned al-Zaid while also taking note of the society’s efforts in ensuring the sustainability of humanitarian work.

He further commented saying that in this day and age media and diplomacy became closely intertwined, as the instrument of media is quite influential on public opinion. Medal recognizing humanitarian work On the sidelines of the 47th session of the The Arab Red Crescent and the Red Cross Organization (ARCO) meeting in the Qatari capital of Doha, the Director of the Department of Youth, Volunteers and Legal Affairs at Kuwaiti Red Crescent Society Dr Musaid Al-Enezi was awarded the Abu Bakr al-Siddiq medal by the organizations in recognition of his efforts in voluntary and humanitarian work.

Zaid said Enezi was honored by the Arab organization and the Qatar’s Minister of State for International Cooperation Lolwah Rashid Al-Khater. The honoring reflects the appreciation of the great efforts of the Kuwaiti Red Crescent Society in humanitarian work. He expressed his pride an Enezi’s long career in humanitarian, charitable and voluntary work, expressing thanks and appreciation to the Arab Organization of the Red Crescent and the Red Cross for this honor. ARCO has also awarded the photographer of KRCS Adnan Al-Nouh for winning second place for best picture in the organization’s photography award. — KUNA