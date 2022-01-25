Husband’s permission, hijab required for women to enter Kuwait Army

Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah has set six conditions to allow women to join Kuwait’s army in line with the fatwa issued by the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs’ fatwa authority. They include obtaining the legal guardian’s or husband’s permission, wearing the hijab, working only in medical and support positions, avoiding military and field trainings, not carrying weapons and be enrolled only when necessary to fill required vacancies.