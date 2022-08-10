Ibn Al-Haitham Training Programs to kick off September

KUWAIT: Applications for Ibn Al-Haitham Training Center for the year 2022-23 have started, announced the center’s manager Dr Waleed Edhbayah. The program, which is an institution belonging to the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training, aims to enrich the skills and capabilities of workers in Kuwait’s Institutions in accordance with the needs of all of their sectors.

“There will be 46 training programs in all fields, such as management, accounting, computer science, law, self-development and leadership presented by a selected elite of experienced certified professionals,” clarified Dr Edhbayah.

The program, which will be held from September 4, 2022 till March 9, 2023 is hoped to enrich the skills of workers in all levels by improving their performance and increasing their productivity. Applicants can visit www.paaet.edu.kw, in order to apply for the training program.