IBPC honors meritorious Indian students

KUWAIT: Indian Business Professional Council (IBPC) held a ‘Meritorious Awards’ function for Indian schools and students at the Indian Embassy auditorium on 4th February, 2023. The event was held in a packed auditorium in the presence of school principals, dignitaries, students, parents and members of IBPC. The ceremony began with the lighting of the traditional lamp by the Indian Ambassador-designate Dr Adarsh Swaika along with Kaisar Shakir, Sunit Arora, Dr Kamlesh, Soly and KP Suresh.

The Ambassador-designate captivated the attendees with his motivational speech. While wishing the children the best in their life, he called on them to have a clear goal in life. He also highlighted the importance of India-Kuwait’s bilateral ties.

Sunit Arora, director of the event, gave an overview of the ‘Meritorious Awards’ and its history. These awards show the commitment of IBPC towards education and knowledge by inspiring and recognizing Indian school students in grades 10 and 12. Dr Kamlesh, co-director, outlined the details on the selection criteria. Kaisar Shakir, Vice chairman of IBPC gave a welcome speech and inspired the students by giving tips for their future endeavors. He also briefed about the IBPC’s forthcoming activities.

The whole program was hosted by eight chosen students from Indian schools, who were trained by IBPC to make it a children-centric event. The selection criteria of the awardees were based on Indian CBSE board standards. 95 percent and above for 12th and 97 percent and above for 10th were the qualifying percentages. There were 99 students who qualified this year for these awards. There were four gold medalists and eight silver medalists who also got cash prizes this year.

Indian Education School (Bhavans) won the 10th grade trophy while Indian Community School bagged the 12th grade trophy. Soly Mathew, secretary of the IBPC Executive Committee, proposed a vote of thanks.