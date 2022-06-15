ICRC official hails Kuwait’s humanitarian endeavors

KUWAIT: Kuwait has set a “limitless” precedent in the multilateral humanitarian arena, the chief of the International Committee for the Red Cross’ (ICRC) delegation for Gulf Arab states Dr Omar Ouda said on Wednesday. Heaping praise on Kuwait’s “humanitarian devotion,” the ICRC official said ties with Kuwait are characterized by amity and solidity, adding that the ICRC and Kuwait have formed an effective tandem to meet the needs of humanity.

Amid talks with the outgoing ICRC official, Kuwait Red Crescent Society chief Dr Maha Al-Barjas highlighted the two sides’ shared viewpoints on an array of matters dealing with humanitarian work. She went on to thank ICRC for its commitment and diligence in serving humanity across some of the world’s most impoverished areas. – KUNA