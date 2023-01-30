ICSK celebrates 18th super mega carnival

KUWAIT: The Indian Community School, Kuwait hosted the 18th super mega carnival on Friday 27th January 2023 from 9 am to 9 pm with great ardor and exuberance. The fun-filled extravaganza attracted a lot of people from the Indian expatriate community. Morino Yasunari, the Ambassador of Japan to Kuwait, was the chief guest. Kiku Sharda, the famous comedian and the winner of the Indian Television Academy Award in 2019, was the guest of honor.

The chief guest was received by the Board of Trustees and the principal. The students welcomed the chief guest in traditional Japanese attire, Kimono and by displaying the moves in karate, Japanese martial arts. The inaugural ceremony started with the Islamic prayer by Master Ahmed Shoukath followed by the prayer song by the school choir of ICSK Junior. The gathering rose and honored the national anthems of Kuwait and Japan.

Dr V Binumon, Principal and Senior Administrator of ICSK, who has always been the torchbearer of the school, delivered the welcome address. He expressed his excitement of hosting the super mega carnival. He highlighted the importance of taking the nature’s energy in a positive way, which will ultimately bring success to all. He concluded his speech by welcoming all the guests, the Board of Trustees, the sponsors, parents, staff and students to the celebration.

Chief guest Morino Yasunari inaugurated the celebration by autographing on the logo of the carnival. He appreciated the organizing brilliance of the super mega carnival and valued the motto of conducting such a mega event. He stressed on the importance of thinking about other people. He asked everyone to find ways to help each other as it will help in bringing peace and harmony all over the world. He concluded his speech by expressing his gratitude for inviting him as the chief guest.

Kiku Sharda, the guest of honor, entertained the audience with his jokes. He expressed his joy of being a part of such a great event. He officially released the 18th super mega carnival souvenir. This was followed by mesmerizing dance performances by the students of ICSK Junior. The school honored the chief guest and the guest of honor by presenting a token of love. Shaik Abdul Rahiman, Honorary Chairman of the Board of Trustees, presented the mementos to them. Mementos were presented to the Mega, Platinum, Gold and Silver sponsors as a mark of gratitude.

The students of ICSK Junior presented a marvelous display of Indo-Japanese culture in the form of a procession. The procession included various dance forms, art and march band. They also presented a tableau which represented a combination of Chettiar golu dolls and Japanese traditional dolls.

Shaik Abdul Rahiman, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Azharuddin Amer Mohammed, Secretary of the Board of Trustees, Vinukumar Nair, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Dr Achuthan Madhav, Principal of Jabriya Indian School, Dr Anis Ahmed, Principal of Salmiya Indian Model School, Dr Prasanth Vasudev, Principal of Gulf Indian School, Radhakrishnan C, Principal of United Indian School, Sabahat Khan, Principal of Kuwait Indian School, Anita Sadanand, Principal of New Indian School, Gangadhar Shirsath, Principal of ICSK Khaitan, Rajesh Nair, Principal of ICSK Amman, Sheeja C, Principal of ICSK Junior, Vice Principals from different branches of ICSK also graced the occasion. Shirley Dennis, Principal of Indian School of Excellence, delivered the vote of thanks.

The school ground pulsated with scintillating music, dance and a lively crowd. Comedy extravaganza by the famous comedian and the winner of the Indian Television Academy Award in 2019, Kiku Sharda, impressive illusions by Parsun, melodious rendition of Bollywood, Arabic and Western Music by Shoeab Ahmad and Ruth Ann Toby, Laser dance, Tanaura – Egyptian dance, Lambadi folk dance, whistle performance, Arabic dance, Bollywood Garba, Hariyanvi dance, Bollywood fusion dance, Gujarati folk dance, Western fusion dance, Bollywood dance by Renegades Dance Academy, Zero Gravity Dance, Rajasthani Dance, Gujarati Dandiya Dance, Zumba dance, Punjabi dance, Tiger dance, Flamingo dance amused the boisterous crowd.

A section of the campus was transformed into a ‘village mela’. The campus was dotted with numerous food stalls which satisfied every food craving. People feasted on pizza, burgers, chaats, biryani and a vast variety of cuisines. There were an array of general stalls selling variety of fashionable goods, textile materials and day to day products. The DJ House was rocking with Hip Hop, Pop and Bollywood songs. The crowd let their hair down to the latest mixes of the DJ.

The mega raffle draw, the jumbo event of the super mega carnival was held at 4 pm and 7.30 pm. The first prize, 50 gram gold, was won by Abdul Malik with coupon No 24591, the second prize, 10 gram gold, was won by Rohit Ratan with coupon No 67322 and the third prize, KD 125 gift voucher was won by Kavya Kumari with coupon No 53660. Lucky draws were also taken for the other 47 exciting prizes.

The super mega carnival, a charity event, focuses on creating ‘Students’ Welfare Fund.’ The money collected will be spent for the education of the underprivileged students. This Welfare Fund will help the economically backward students of the school to continue their studies and pursue their dreams.