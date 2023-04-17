Iftar break at Kuwait’s Mubarakiya Market

KUWAIT: Mubarakiya Market is bustling with life during Ramadan. And near iftar time, it is more alive than ever. Restaurants are filled with customers who take a break and gather to break their fast in the market that has served as the beating heart of Kuwait City for generations.

And while shoppers leave shops empty to break their fast, workers take that moment to gather for an iftar meal before going back to work until the early hours of the morning. This dynamic paints a holistic picture that encapsulates Kuwait’s lively evening spirit in Ramadan. The photos show workers in various shops at at the Mubarakiya Market in Kuwait City breaking their fast on April 16, 2023.