Importance of diversity, inclusion in workplace

By Atyab Al-Shatti

In recent years, there has been a growing awareness of the importance of diversity and inclusion in the workplace. While this has primarily focused on issues such as gender, race and ethnicity, there is also a need to consider age as a factor in building a more diverse and inclusive workforce. Unfortunately, ageism is a reality in many industries and can make it difficult for elderly people to find employment or advance in their careers. This is particularly true in industries that value youth and innovation, where older workers may be viewed as less able to adapt to change or learn new skills.

However, this is a flawed and shortsighted perspective that fails to recognize the value that elders can bring to the workplace. Many older workers have a wealth of knowledge and experience that they can draw upon to help solve problems and make strategic decisions. They may have worked in the industry for many years and developed valuable networks and connections that can be useful for the organization.

Furthermore, older workers may be more reliable and have a stronger work ethic than their younger counterparts. They may be less likely to take time off work due to illness or personal reasons and may have a stronger sense of loyalty to the organization. It’s important for organizations to recognize the value of older workers and make an effort to include them in their hiring and retention strategies. This can involve things like offering training and development opportunities to help them keep their skills up to date, providing flexible work arrangements that allow them to balance work and other commitments and creating a culture that values and respects people of all ages.

One of the key challenges in including elders in the workforce is combating ageism. This can be a difficult issue to address, as it often involves changing deeply ingrained attitudes and biases. However, organizations can take steps to address ageism by promoting diversity and inclusion initiatives and creating a culture that values people of all ages.

Another important factor in including elderly people in the workforce is recognizing that their needs and preferences may be different from those of younger workers. For example, older workers may prefer more flexible work arrangements, such as part-time or remote work, to accommodate their other commitments. They may also have different expectations around compensation and benefits, such as healthcare and retirement plans.

Overall, there are many compelling reasons to include elders in the workforce. By tapping into their skills and experience, organizations can gain a competitive advantage and create a more vibrant and dynamic workplace culture. Furthermore, by promoting diversity and inclusion, organizations can help combat ageism and build a more equitable and just society.

In conclusion, there is a clear need for organizations to include elders in their workforce. By recognizing the value that older workers can bring to the table and making an effort to create an inclusive and diverse workplace culture, organizations can build a stronger and more resilient workforce that is better equipped to meet the challenges of the