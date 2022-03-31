Increase in number of autism cases alarming: Al-Saad

KUWAIT: Head of Kuwait Autism Society, founder of Kuwait Center for Autism and Head of Autism Network International Dr Sameera Al-Saad said millions are still suffering from autism around the world, especially after it had become easier to diagnose the behavioral disorder. On the occasion of World Autism Day, she said the international autism rate is one for every 88 and it might increase in some countries to one for every 50, which is alarmingly high and needed scientific, medical, educational and social care.

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), is a neuro -developmental disorder associated with symptoms that include ‘persistent deficits in social communication and social interaction across multiple contexts’ and ‘restricted, repetitive patterns of behavior, interests, or activities.’

She said Kuwait Center for Autism cares for 200 male and female students of various ages, and began this care 30 years ago. There are several special schools that seek to take all those affected with autism in Kuwait. She said we need to close the gap between the theoretical knowledge with many people after spreading awareness about the condition and increase the number of those studying autism and the required practical knowledge about it with the affected.

Many students and higher degree holders still lack the knowledge and skill to face the difficult behaviors of the affected in practice and correct them. The need is dire for the trained teachers in dealing with what accompanies autism in the form of behavioral complexities that need patience, accuracy and unlimited love. This is what the Autism Network International is trying to do through organizing international conferences every four years in a different country. It was held in Kuwait in 2014 under the patronage of the late Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

The services in Kuwait especially after the Amiri decision to establish the higher council for the disabled evolved into the establishment of the Disabled Authority. And today, the authority around the world is offering unmatched services, she added.