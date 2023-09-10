India ambassador inaugurates new Khaitan Metro

KUWAIT: Indian Ambassador, Dr Adarsh Swaika inaugurated the new branch named as Khaitan Metro of Metro Medical Group, a leading private sector healthcare chain in Kuwait. This is the 5th branch of Metro Medical Group. Along with the inauguration, the Metro management has announced several offers that will last for three months till December 8, 2023.

Mustafa Hamza, Group Chairman and CEO of Metro Medical Group, informed that the consultation fee of all doctors, including specialty doctors, will be only one dinar, a full body checkup including 16 tests will be 12 dinars, and up to 50% discount has been introduced for other services including the lab. Khaitan Metro will operate from 7 am to 11 pm.

The management said that all departments like Internal Medicine, Gynecology, Pediatrics, Dermatology, Dental and General Medicine are functioning along with Lab, X-ray, Ultrasound and Pharmacy facilities.

The other major personalities with Dr Adarsh Swaikha were Maj General Ashikkuzzamaan (Ambassador of Bangladesh to Kuwait); Dr Vinod Gaikwad (First Secretary- Embassy of India to Kuwait); Sujani Rana (Consular, Embassy of Nepal to Kuwait); Abdul Haleem (Embassy Chief – Embassy of Sri Lanka to Kuwait); Jordan Ysabel Morales; Aaron Erick Lozada; Josel Mostajo (Vice Consuls – Embassy of Philippines to Kuwait) and other diplomats from other embassies, senior officials from Kuwait Ministry of Health; IBPC and ABCK officials; various socio cultural personalities in the region who made the inaugural ceremony a memorable one.

Metro Medical Group Managing Partner Dr Biji Basheer, Directors Dr Atbi Al Shammari and Javed were also present during the occasion.