India embassy honors blood donor heroes, associations

KUWAIT: Embassy of India organized an event on 14 June to honor the Indian blood donor heroes and Indian community associations who have been organizing blood donation camps in Kuwait. Ambassador of India to Kuwait Shri Sibi George while delivering his remarks highlighted the critical contribution voluntary blood donors make to national health systems.

Ambassador expressed his happiness on the fact that Indians are the largest donors of blood in Kuwait. He appreciated the role of our blood donor heroes who like the doctors, nurses and other medical professionals are silently helping in saving many lives without seeking any fame or glory. He addressed them as unsung heroes.

He further said that a blood donation is truly a gift of life that a healthy individual can give to others in their community who are sick or injured. “Our blood can give a random stranger or a loved one another day in life, which is probably one of the best feelings one can ever have,” he added.

Ambassador thanked the Indian community associations in Kuwait for organizing several blood donation camps – generating awareness among the youth and giving them opportunity to participate in these drives. He also thanked the Indian Doctors Forum (IDF) for being one of the most reliable partners of embassy in its efforts to generate awareness within the community on topics of crucial relevance.

Meanwhile, a symposium captioned ‘The Science Behind Blood Donation’ was also organized by India Doctors Forum highlighting the benefits of blood donation both for the donor and the recipient. Dr Sajna Mohammed, Vice President spoke on behalf of the IDF. The Symposium was coordinated by Dr Lovy Agarwal and attended by Dr Mohan Ram, Dr Sunny Vargese, Dr Shameema Sharfuddin, Dr Satyanarayan Rajganeshan.

There were musical performances and flash dance performance to raise awareness about blood donation. The event witnessed enthusiastic response with people from different walks life in Kuwait participating virtually as well as physically. For more details about the event, please visit the website and social media handles of the Embassy.