India-Kuwait hold first UN/multilateral consultations

KUWAIT: UN/multilateral consultations between India and Kuwait were held in Kuwait City on June 1, 2023. Abdulaziz Saud Mohammad Al-Jarallah, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for International Organizations, led the Kuwait side, while the Indian delegation was led by Prakash Gupta, Joint Secretary UN- Political Division, along with Dr Adarsh Swaika, Ambassador of India to Kuwait.

Being the first such consultations on multilateral issues between the two sides, the meeting provided an important platform to further deepen the cooperation in the United Nations and other international organizations. Both sides had a fruitful exchange of views on areas of mutual interest at multilateral fora, including cooperation in the framework of NAM and the G-77.