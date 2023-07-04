India win SAFF Championship

MURALI KUMAR: India won the SAFF Championship with a 5-4 penalty shootout win against Kuwait at the Sree Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday. It was Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s save in the penalty shootout that ultimately won the game for Igor Stimac’s side. Kuwait captain Khaled Hajiah decided to shoot to the right of the goal. Sandhu made the correct guess and made a one-handed save on the shot. Sandhu’s save got India its ninth SAFF Championship.

The game had ended 1-1 after which the hosts prevailed 5-4 in a nail-biter of a penalty shootout. Both sides could not add to the goals they scored in the first half and the game went into extra time. Both halves were as frantic and physical as was expected considering the events of the league stage fixture between India and Kuwait.

