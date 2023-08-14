Indian ambassador, Kuwait’s Navy Chief discuss cooperation

KUWAIT: Indian Ambassador Dr Adarsh Swaika on Monday called on Chief of Naval Forces of Kuwait Brigadier General Hazza Al-Alati. They discussed means of further strengthening cooperation in the field of defense between Kuwait and India. The visit takes place against the backdrop of the upcoming visit of the Indian naval ship INS Vishakhapatnam to Kuwait on August 19.

The ambassador thanked Brig Gen Al-Alati for the Kuwait Navy’s support for the visit of the Indian naval ship, according to a tweet by the Indian embassy, Kuwait on Monday. Earlier this week, Dr Swaika reaffirmed the strong bilateral relations between Kuwait and India underlining the importance of further strengthening the defense partnership between the countries by taking the bilateral cooperation beyond training and medical cooperation.

Four Indian ships visited Kuwait in July and October last year. INS Visakhapatnam is the lead ship and the first of the Visakhapatnam-class stealth guided-missile destroyers of the Indian Navy. The ship, commissioned on November 21, 2021, is one of the largest destroyers in service with the Indian Navy. Indian community members in Kuwait can visit the Indian ship after taking prior appointment on Aug 19 and 20.