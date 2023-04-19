Indian Ambassador sends Eid greetings

On behalf of the Embassy of India in Kuwait, I extend my warm greetings to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber AI-Sabah, Amir of the State of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait, the government and the friendly people of the State of Kuwait, on the occasion of the advent of Eid Al-Fitr. I also take this opportunity to convey my good wishes to all members of Indian community in Kuwait.

As in Kuwait, Eid AI-Fitr is a special festival in India that is celebrated with full festivities across the country with different regional variations. India is home to the second largest Muslim population in the world. The diversity of religions and beliefs, with people from different socio-cultural, linguistic and religious backgrounds living in complete harmony, is the hallmark of India.

As the largest expatriate community in Kuwait, the Indian community continues to be an integral part of the fabric of Kuwaiti society. Our shared history and cultural ties have fostered strong bonds of friendship and cooperation between our two countries. We are proud of the contributions that the Indian community has made to Kuwait’s development and growth. I am confident that these ties will only continue to strengthen in the years ahead.

On this auspicious occasion, I would like to express my continued commitment to further strengthen the historical and time-tested ties between India and Kuwait, including fostering greater people to people contacts. I wish all a joyous Eid, filled with love, happiness, and blessings. Eid Mubarak!