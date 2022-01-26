Indian embassy celebrates 73rd Republic Day of India

By Sajeev K Peter

KUWAIT: Embassy of India in Kuwait celebrated the 73rd Republic Day of India yesterday. Keeping in view the prevailing circumstances on account of the pandemic, the celebrations were held in consonance with the COVID-19 health and safety guidelines issued by the government. The official program was held from 9 am at the Embassy of India premises. Ambassador Sibi George paid floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi followed by unfurling of the national tricolor and singing of the Indian national anthem and patriotic songs.

On the occasion, President of India’s address to the nation was read out by the ambassador who also addressed the participants, including the ones who joined the event on the virtual platform. The ambassador said that this year’s Republic Day is of special significance as it comes during the 75th anniversary of India’s independence which is celebrated as ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

He said that for every Indian it is an occasion to remember and pay home to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives to win India’s freedom. He recalled that the constitution of India is not just a basic law of the land, but it also serves as a scripture for social and economic transformation of India. “And today after seven decades, India not only continues to be a thriving democratic country but also the fastest growing major economy in the world,” he said.

The ambassador highlighted the efforts of the embassy to work with the community in promoting India-Kuwait relations and addressing the issues of concern to the community. He thanked the community associations and groups in Kuwait for joining hands with the embassy in supporting the community to face the challenges posed by the pandemic. Highlighting that the fight against COVID-19 pandemic is far from over, the ambassador urged the community to work together with the embassy to ensure the welfare of the Indians in Kuwait and to help them face the challenges of the new variant.

The ambassador also thanked all Indian associations and groups in Kuwait for participating in various events organized by the embassy to celebrate the 60th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Kuwait and also the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. The whole event was live streamed on mission’s social media handles.