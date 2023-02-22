Indian embassy holds ‘Millets Week in Kuwait’

KUWAIT: The Embassy of India, Kuwait held a finale event titled “Millets for Sustainable Development” on Feb 21 at the embassy auditorium to mark the conclusion of the “Millets Week in Kuwait” (IYOM 2023) which was held from Feb 15 – 21, 2023. Amiri Diwan Undersecretary Maazen Essa Al-Essa was the chief guest of the event which was attended by a large number of resident ambassadors, their spouses, businessmen, students and Indian community members.

Indian Ambassador-designate Dr Adarsh Swaika extended his warm greetings to the people and government of State of Kuwait on the occasion of the National and Liberation Days of Kuwait. Referring to the significance of millets on achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs) and India’s emphasis on popularizing millets for their benefits, the ambassador said: “millets are good for our planet, our people and our plate.” The International Year of Millets (IYM 2023) was announced by the United Nations General Assembly on a proposal by the government of India.

A millets exhibition, displaying the diversity of millets grown in different parts of India, was held on the sidelines of the event. ‘The Art with Millets Exhibition’ displayed more than 70 artworks prepared by students of Indian schools on the themes of millets for sustainable development, millets for taste and nutrition and India-Kuwait friendship.

A live demonstration on regional diversity of millets cuisine by renowned Indian chef Chhaya Thakkar was also held. A display of various millets from Indian states and their benefits, by Lulu Hypermarkets, Kuwait and Al-Hakimi Supermarket, Kuwait was also held during this event. A cultural program, involving a skit on millets culture in India performed by Indian Doctors Forum (IDF) members as well as harvest dances by Indian community members and students was presented as part of the event.

During the event, the chief guest and the Ambassador-designate gave away prizes to the winners of various competitions held during the “Millets Week in Kuwait”. The week also included several activities, such as “Art with Millets” poster competition, an online quiz and an awareness campaign titled “Millets in My Tiffin” aimed at generating awareness of Indian millets and the rich diversity of millets cuisine of India as well as the nutrition and health benefits of millets.

As part of the promotion of the millets campaign, First Secretary Smita Patil participated in the “Good Morning Kuwait Live Show” on KTV2 for spreading awareness about millets in Kuwait. A large number of Indian students participated in the educational drive conducted by the embassy under hashtags #MilletsWeekInKuwait and #MilletsInMyTiffin campaigns.