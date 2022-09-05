Indian Embassy hosts familiarization visit for teachers, students

KUWAIT: The Embassy of India in Kuwait organized an ‘Embassy Familiarization Visit’ on the occasion of Teachers’ Day this year. The initiative, which was aimed at making the students aware about the functioning of the Embassy saw the participation of more than 200 Indian students and school teachers.

During his opening remarks, Indian Ambassador Sibi George extended his greetings on Teachers’ Day, which is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr S Radhakrishnan, former President of India. The Ambassador also welcomed the students and teachers to the embassy and expressed his happiness on the active participation by schools during the celebration of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Kuwait and the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

Speaking to the students, Ambassador George said that the aim of the familiarization visit was to give the students a holistic picture of how the embassy functions and also to make the students stakeholders in promoting Indian culture and art in Kuwait.

In his speech made at the event, the Ambassador also made the students aware about the emergence of India as a major power, focusing on the current efforts of the Prime Minister of India-to transform India into a self-reliant country. He also highlighted the scientific achievements that India has made in recent years, emphasizing on the country’s efforts in trying to find solutions for the climate change challenges, such as the Indian initiative to establish International Solar Alliance (ISA) which have over hundred countries as its members.

Highlighting the role played by the India Embassy, Kuwait to conduct NEET, NATA and JEE examinations for the first time in the country which has helped hundreds of Indian students during the pandemic, he added that, “The Indian embassy is always a home away from home for all Indians in Kuwait including the students.”

During the event, a video documentary was also shown, giving a virtual tour of the embassy and its operations along with glimpses of India’s natural beauty. A presentation was also given on the topic- ‘Introduction to Civil Service’ by the Second Secretary (Education), focusing on examination patterns, eligibility criteria and requirements to be a Civil Servant.