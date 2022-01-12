Indian embassy in Kuwait celebrates National Youth Day

KUWAIT: Embassy of India in Kuwait celebrated National Youth Day yesterday on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. V Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs was the Chief Guest at the celebrations and delivered the ‘Annual Swami Vivekananda Address’ virtually. In his address on the theme ‘Swami Vivekananda: An Eternal Youth Icon’, the minister recalled that Swami Vivekananda through his life and teachings energized the youth of India, made them aware of India’s civilizational ethos and unleashed their creative energies. He stressed on Swamiji’s open, rationalist and optimistic outlook of world and urged the Indian youth and children in Kuwait to follow Swamiji’s inspiring example. He also highlighted that with the vision and leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, it is the constant endeavor of the Government of India to extend all support to Indian diaspora in these difficult times of COVID-19 pandemic and at the same time continue to connect with them to be stakeholders in our efforts to create an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Ambassador Sibi George delivered the welcome address and paid rich tributes to the inspiring life of Swami Vivekananda. He also paid floral tributes at the portrait of Swamiji. Ambassador thanked the minister for his address to the community and also for the care and support he extends to the Indian community in Kuwait particularly during the difficult times of COVID-19 pandemic. The ambassador also thanked Minister Muraleedharan for his support to the Indian students in Kuwait and for allotting Kuwait as the first center outside India for NEET examination which helped many students. The event was live streamed on Embassy’s social media platforms, which saw participation of large numbers of community members.