Indian embassy marks Tagore’s birth anniversary

KUWAIT: Embassy of India, Kuwait celebrated the birth anniversary of Gurudev Rabindranth Tagore, one of the greatest literary figures of India. Indian Ambassador Sibi George inaugurated the event which was attended by many members of diplomatic community in Kuwait, media persons and members of the Indian community.

In his opening remarks, Ambassador Sibi George remembered Tagore’s immense contribution in the making of the Indian nation. “Every major work of Tagore – his poems and songs, novels, short stories and dramas – were imbued with the dominating idea of transcending the narrow for a greater, all-embracing, human and humane ideal,” he said.

The ambassador said, “It was this realization – that narrow, local, national and regional differences are to be sublimated in the search for eternal values, that led Tagore to create Visvabharati – the ‘India of the World’ or the ‘Universal India’. Tagore reshaped not only Bengali literature and music but the entire Indian art with ‘Contextual Modernism’ in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

The ambassador also unveiled the portrait of Tagore on the occasion. A drawing/painting competition was held to mark the Tagore birth anniversary whose winners were felicitated by the ambassador during the event. He also distributed prizes to the winners of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ (AKAM) online quiz being held every week by the embassy.

During the event, floral tributes were paid to the portrait of Rabindranth Tagore by the ambassador, resident ambassadors and their spouses present at the celebrations and officers and family members of the embassy. A reading session by the readers of the embassy’s Indian Readers Network (IRN) was also held. The event included cultural performances based on Rabindra sangeet by local artists.