Indian envoy George to leave Kuwait

KUWAIT: Indian Ambassador to Kuwait Sibi George is tipped to be the new envoy to Japan, according to reliable sources. George will replace the current Indian Ambassador to Japan Sanjay Kumar Verma, who in turn will move to Canada. However, it is not clear who will replace George in Kuwait as an official confirmation regarding the reshuffle is still awaited, the sources added.

George, over the last two years as Indian ambassador to Kuwait, has earned considerable reputation among Kuwaiti citizens and Indian community with his skillful diplomatic acumen and pragmatic community outreach programs. He has radically overhauled the consular services at the embassy and made the embassy services more accessible to the mammoth Indian diaspora.