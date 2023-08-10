KUWAIT: Head of Kuwait Environmental Lenses Rashed Al-Hajji said on Thursday that Indian myna bird poses no threat to Kuwait environment but rather enriches the country’s wildlife. In a statement to KUNA, Al-Hajji added that myna bird is social and intellectual creature and has the ability to stimulate voices and adjust to any environment saying that the bird has been known in Kuwait for more than 30 years.

Indian myna bird is mostly located in south of Asia and is considered as an intruder into the Arab peninsula but managed to adjust to the harsh environment. The common myna is readily identified by the brown body, black hooded head and the bare yellow patch behind the eye. The bill and legs are bright yellow.

There is a white patch on the outer primaries and the wing lining on the underside is white, Al-Hajji added. The nesting period for the myna bird starts in April and lasts till July in India and they prefer to build their nests on cliff edges and even in suburban buildings. –KUNA